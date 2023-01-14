Lula, Gilmar Mendes and Lewandowski did not go, but sent wreaths of flowers; politicians mourn Tereza’s death on social media
Tereza Barroso, wife of the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Roberto Barroso, was veiled and buried this Saturday (14.jan.2023), in Brasilia. Several authorities went to the place to offer their condolences.
Among those present were:
- Rose Weberminister and president of the STF;
- Carmen LuciaJustice of the STF;
- Edson Fachinminister of the STF;
- André Mendonçaminister of the STF;
- toffoli daysminister of the STF;
- Nunes Marquesminister of the STF;
- Augusto Arasattorney General of the Republic;
- Rodrigo PachecoPresident of the Senate and Congress;
- Jorge MessiahAdvocate General of the Union;
- og fernandesMinister of the STJ;
- Assusete MagalhãesMinister of the STJ;
- Ayres Brittoformer minister of the STF;
- Joaquim Barbosa, former minister of the STF;
- Kakaycriminal lawyer.
Other authorities were not present, but sent wreaths to the site. Some of them are:
- Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)President of the Republic and his wife, Janja;
- Gilmar Mendesminister of the STF;
- Ricardo LewandowskiMinister of the Supreme Court.
Tereza Barroso died on Friday (Jan 13) from complications resulting from a primary cancer in the head of the femur. The location of the cemetery where the wake and burial was held was not disclosed to preserve the family.
The site has been closed off. Security was provided by military police from Brasilia, agents from the Detran, the bomb squad and BOPE, in addition to the judicial police and the Fire Department.
POLITICIANS REGRET ON THE NETWORKS
The President of the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) wished that “the good memories help everyone to transform the pain into serene longing”.
The Minister of Social Development, Wellington Dias, wrote that he hopes that “May God cover Roberto Barroso, family and friends with blessings”.
The Minister of Education Camilo Santana said to have received “with sadness the news of Tereza’s death”.
Former presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) also offered his condolences.
the senator Jader Barbalho (MDB-PA) expressed its solidarity by wishing that “God receive her in infinite peace”:
the senator Leila Barros (PDT-DF) prayed to God to “offer comfort to the minister, the couple’s children, Luna and Bernardo, and other family members and friends”.
the federal deputy Rossi Whale (MDB-SP) offered condolences.
#Weber #Pacheco #Aras #Barrosos #wifes #funeral
Leave a Reply