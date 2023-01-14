Lula, Gilmar Mendes and Lewandowski did not go, but sent wreaths of flowers; politicians mourn Tereza’s death on social media

Tereza Barroso, wife of the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Roberto Barroso, was veiled and buried this Saturday (14.jan.2023), in Brasilia. Several authorities went to the place to offer their condolences.

Among those present were:

Rose Weber minister and president of the STF;

Carmen Lucia Justice of the STF;

Edson Fachin minister of the STF;

André Mendonça minister of the STF;

toffoli days minister of the STF;

Nunes Marques minister of the STF;

Augusto Aras attorney General of the Republic;

Rodrigo Pacheco President of the Senate and Congress;

Jorge Messiah Advocate General of the Union;

og fernandes Minister of the STJ;

Assusete Magalhães Minister of the STJ;

Ayres Britto former minister of the STF;

Joaquim Barbos a, former minister of the STF;

Kakay criminal lawyer.

Other authorities were not present, but sent wreaths to the site. Some of them are:

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) President of the Republic and his wife, Janja;

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) President of the Republic and his wife, Janja;
Gilmar Mendes minister of the STF;

Ricardo Lewandowski Minister of the Supreme Court.

Tereza Barroso died on Friday (Jan 13) from complications resulting from a primary cancer in the head of the femur. The location of the cemetery where the wake and burial was held was not disclosed to preserve the family.

The site has been closed off. Security was provided by military police from Brasilia, agents from the Detran, the bomb squad and BOPE, in addition to the judicial police and the Fire Department.

POLITICIANS REGRET ON THE NETWORKS

The President of the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) wished that “the good memories help everyone to transform the pain into serene longing”.

The Minister of Social Development, Wellington Dias, wrote that he hopes that “May God cover Roberto Barroso, family and friends with blessings”.

The Minister of Education Camilo Santana said to have received “with sadness the news of Tereza’s death”.

Former presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) also offered his condolences.

the senator Jader Barbalho (MDB-PA) expressed its solidarity by wishing that “God receive her in infinite peace”:

the senator Leila Barros (PDT-DF) prayed to God to “offer comfort to the minister, the couple’s children, Luna and Bernardo, and other family members and friends”.

the federal deputy Rossi Whale (MDB-SP) offered condolences.