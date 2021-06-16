the minister Pink Weber, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), rejected this Wednesday (June 16, 2021) the entrepreneur’s request Carlos Wizard and maintained the breaking of telephone and message confidentiality approved by the Covid’s CPI in the Senate. Earlier, the commission expanded the diligence and included breaking the businessman’s banking and tax secrecy, which was not evaluated by the magistrate and was not included in Wizard’s initial request to the Court.

The businessman is appointed by the senators as one of the leaders of the so-called “shadow cabinet“, President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) parallel advisory group for dealing with the pandemic.

Wizard’s defense told the STF that the breach of telephone confidentiality was approved without legal justification and even before the testimony scheduled at the commission, scheduled for this Thursday (June 17). Lawyers say the senators tried to conduct a “wanton” against the entrepreneur.

In decision, Rosa Weber said that the facts pointed out by the commission against Wizard are enough to justify the breach of confidentiality and that the measure could open up possible new paths for the investigation. here is the whole (236 KB).

“The possible existence of a Parallel Ministry of Health, disconnected from the formal structure of the Public Administration, is a very serious fact that hinders the exercise of control of the acts of the Public Authority, the identification of those who practiced them and the respective responsibility and, as seen, it may have directly impacted on how to deal with the pandemic“, said the minister. “Thus, the investigation of its members and the connection they maintained with the Government will, in the abstract, provide a licit field for the development of investigation activities, without it being possible to speak, at first sight, of overflowing its limits“.

Carlos Wizard is in the United States and was summoned to testify at Covid’s CPI in the Senate this Thursday (June 17). The businessman asked the senators to be heard virtually.

The CPI authorized this Wednesday (June 16) the breaking of fiscal and banking secrecy of Wizard, the president and vice-president of Apsen Farmacêutica, Renato and Renata Spallici, the president of Global Gestão em Saúde and partner of Need Medicines, Francisco Emerson Maximiano, and the managing partner of Vitamedic Farmacêutica, José Alves Filho.

The strategy outlined by the senators is to find a possible path for money, which would start from advising the federal government to promote the use of a supposed “early treatment” of covid-19 patients and would even follow the suspicion of administrative advocacy by public agents to obtain inputs and boost the revenues of certain companies.

