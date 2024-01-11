Weber is bitter: his idea of ​​being the post-Ursula was rejected

Disappointed aspirations, it is known, can generate resentment, especially in those who have high self-esteem. This is the case of Manfred Weber, head of the European People's Party and, since 2004, permanently sitting with his imposing figure on a bench of the European Parliament on behalf of the CSU. This news is reported by Dagospia. The German politician imagined a brilliant career for himself among the decision-making corridors of Brussels, aspiring to become President of the European Commission from 2019, taking the baton from Jean-Claude Juncker. However, her path to realizing her dream was interrupted by Angela Merkel, German Chancellor at the time, who preferred Ursula von Der Leyen.



From that moment, Weber's antipathy towards Ursula grew, culminating today, when the seat of President of the European Union Commission is once again at stake. THowever, this time too, Weber will seem to be destined for disappointment: 80% of the European People's Party will push for Ursula's confirmation, while the remaining 20% ​​contemplate the candidacy of Roberta Metsola, Maltese and friend of Tajani. A utopian idea, considering it difficult to imagine a representative of a small state at the head of the executive body of the Union, sespecially one who in recent years was the protagonist of the murder of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and gave birth to Prof. Joseph Mifsud, involved in intrigues and mysterious disappearances.

Weber will have to accept reality, since his desire to seek an alternative majority in Brussels (involving Giorgia Meloni's Conservatives) has annoyed the socialists, who have always governed in Europe, in tandem with the popular ones. The day before yesterday, Iratxe Garcia Perez, group leader of the S&D, shot down poor Manfred's ambitions by declaring: “He has opened the door to the far right, the EPP has broken the cordon sanitaire. We remain anchored to our conviction of wanting to find convergences only with pro-European forces”. Weber, despite all the setbacks suffered over the years years, he harbors the dream of a significant “consolation prize”: becoming chancellor.

An overly ambitious idea, but which in his mind could be realized with a view to a general government reshuffle in Germany, should Foreign Minister Baerbock take on, as she wishes, Josep Borrell's role as head of European diplomacy. A U-turn which would, however, require a retreat by Scholz and a significant expansion of the majority in the Bundestag (which is difficult to achieve). “It is Weber who opened the door to the far right and is the PPE who broke the sanitary cord. As regards alliances, we remain anchored to our conviction of wanting to find convergences only with pro-Europe forces”, declared the group leader of the EU Socialists, Iratxe Garcia Perez, during a press conference in Brussels, responding to a question on possible convergences to the right in the next European legislature.

