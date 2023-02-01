In the opening session, Weber said that the Court’s values “they will never be reached or subjugated by barbarism, nor by barbarism will their judges be intimidated”. The magistrate made the statement during the opening session of the Judiciary year.

According to Weber, the 8th of January was addressed to the STF due to the jurisdictional action of the Court that “opposes all sorts of autocratic pretensions”. The minister said that extremists are dominated by a “sad world view”.

During the speech, the minister stated that the extremist acts were not capable of subverting the constitutional role of the STF. “[Se] wanted to destroy the Federal Supreme Court a thousand times, the feeling of reverence of this House for the Democratic State of Law would remain unimpaired, and a thousand and one times we would rebuild its building, as we have done now”said.

Weber also announced that the bust of Rui Costa, patron of Brazilian lawyers, destroyed during the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8, was relocated to the Court building. According to her, the scar on the statue will represent for other generations that “not even the illustrious figures of this Nation, like the great Rui, are immune to the irresponsible crowd” of ignorance.