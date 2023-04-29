The interests of Meloni and the PPE intersect: possible agreement

Widen to the right to take the lead in Brussels. This is the plan of Manfred Weber, leader of the European People’s Party. As the Press writes, “Giorgia Meloni’s interests are increasingly intersecting with those of Manfred Weber”. The goal is “to forge an alliance and perhaps, in perspective, to welcome them one day into the Ppe family. The prime minister, however, would like to break the axis between the socialists and the Ppe. But the outcome of this project is anything but. which is obvious because there are several obstacles along the way. In Weber’s notebook, at the top of the list, there is undoubtedly the Brothers of Italy, alongside the party of Czech premier Petr Fiala”.

According to the Press, “Weber is already preparing the ground in view of the negotiations for the appointments of EU leaders, which will be played out above all in the Council. The EPP is outside the governments of France and Germany and needs a solid ally in the Italian government. Weber is also rooting for a turnaround in Spain, perhaps with Vox’s support for the Partido Popular. But everything will depend on the grade at the end of the year. In recent weeks, the Bavarian has spent a lot with political statements and gestures to reach out to the premier, especially with regard to the immigration dossier”.

As reported by the press, however, “even within the popular parties, discontent with the “too right-wing” line of some popular parties has grown – especially from Northern Europe – they contest Weber. Even within the German CDU there are those who do not welcome this opening to the conservatives”.

