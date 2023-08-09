Court must decide in virtual plenary whether to open criminal proceedings against the accused; Trial starts August 14

the president of STF (Federal Supreme Court)minister Rosa Weber, convened an extraordinary virtual session to analyze 70 new complaints presented by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) against those accused of participating in the extremist acts of January 8th.

The analysis will begin on August 14th and continue until August 18th in the virtual plenary of the Court, a modality in which ministers cast their votes and there is no debate. The rapporteur is Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The Court must decide whether to open criminal proceedings against the accused. If this occurs, there will be collection of evidence and testimony from witnesses for the defense and the prosecution. Afterwards, the STF will decide whether to condemn or acquit the defendants.

This wave of complaints deals with inquiries 4922 and 4921, which involve the following crimes:

criminal association (article 288);

violent abolition of the democratic rule of law (Article 359-L);

coup d’état (Article 359-M);

threat (article 147);

persecution (article 147-A, item I, paragraph 3);

incitement to crime (article 286), and damage and qualified damage (article 163);

deterioration of listed heritage (Article 62 of Law 9605/1998).

Since the beginning of the investigations, 1,290 investigated have become defendants in the STF. On August 1st, the testimonial phase of prosecution and defense witnesses was completed, in addition to the interrogation of the accused. The hearings of 386 witnesses indicated by the defenses and the interrogation of 228 defendants were carried out.

The prediction of the office of the rapporteur for the cases, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, is that the judgments should be released for judgment in September.

There is a move by the President of the Court, Minister Rosa Weber, for criminal actions to be judged again by the STF Panels, avoiding the congestion of the Court’s plenary.