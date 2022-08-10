The choice was already expected, as the tradition is to vote for the oldest minister who has not yet assumed the presidency of the Supreme Court.

Minister Rosa Weber was elected president of the STF this Wednesday (10.Aug.2022). She will head the Court until October 2023, when she retires. Roberto Barroso was chosen as vice.

The result was already expected, since the Court’s tradition is to elect the oldest member who has not yet been president. Weber and Barroso received 10 votes, because the practice is also that ministers do not vote for themselves.

“We know that the election in courts for administrative positions is a routine act. This, however, does not overshadow the symbology of this moment. In my opinion, it highlights what really matters: the institution of the Federal Supreme Court, which hovers over all of us”said Weber.

“To exercise the leadership of the Judiciary, in the presidency of the STF and of the National Council of Justice, for a career judge like me, is an unsurpassed honor. Above all, for being lucky enough to have as a companion in the vice presidency a generous, competent and friendly minister like Minister Roberto Barroso”continued.

Weber, who is currently vice president of the Court, assumes the presidency on September 12, the week following the Bolsonarista acts of September 7. Initially, the idea was that the inauguration would take place on September 9, but the Court understood that the ceremony would be very close to the date of the acts.