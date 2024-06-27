Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

With the elections in France, Macron could lead the whole of Europe into a crisis, says EPP leader Weber (CSU) – he speaks of a “ramp”.

Brussels/Munich – The head of the European People’s Party (EPP), Manfred Weber, sees the new elections in France as a dangerous maneuver for the entire EU. The German CSU politician, who heads the conservative group in the EU Parliament, said this in an interview with the Editorial network Germany. “A Le Pen government would be a heavy burden on the European Union,” said Weber.

The fact that things have come to this point in France, that “right-wing radicals and right-wing populists (…) are knocking on the door of power”, is also the fault of the French President Emmanuel MacronWeber said in the interview. Macron has been President of France for seven years, and as a result the country is now facing this highly explosive political situation.

EPP leader Weber blames Macron for the rise of right-wing populists

The proportion of extreme right and left in France is higher than anywhere else in Europe, Weber accuses the French president. “With his top-down policy and the division of the political camps, he has laid the foundation for the success of the Le Pen party.” The fact that Macron called for new elections immediately after his party’s poor performance in the European elections is highly risky: “Emmanuel Macron is playing with fire,” criticizes the CSU politician.

Manfred Weber (l.) accuses Emmanuel Macron of “playing with fire” with the new elections. © Imago (photo montage)

If France is co-governed by the Rassemblement National under Marine Le Pen after the parliamentary elections, support for Ukraine in particular will suffer in Europe, Weber believes. However, the EU must continue to work with the French government. Since unanimous decisions are not required in many areas, “Europe can continue to shape things even if France does not go along with everything.”

Weber sees CDU/CSU as the only force in Germany that can stop AfD

In Germany, too, there were calls for new elections following the poor performance of the traffic light parties in the European elections – especially from the ranks of the CDU and CSU. But the situation in Germany is completely different, says Weber: CDU and CSU have the chance to “stop the AfD” in Germany and are ready to “form a new government tomorrow”.

In France, however, the bourgeois camp currently appears to be undermined. Macron’s coalition government is only getting just under 20 percent in polls for the French election.

Macron risks government under Marine Le Pen with French elections

EPP leader Weber is not the only one who sees Macron’s call for new elections as a risky gamble. “I cannot pretend that nothing has happened,” the French president said in a televised address after the announcement of the European election results and announced new elections. The extreme right-wing parties in France received around 40 percent in the European elections in France.

Macron seems to see parliamentary elections at this time as an opportunity for his government camp to be confirmed in elections in his own country. But polls on the performance of the right-wing populists in France show that this hope could backfire: Le Pe’s party could govern France in the future.

Macron now seems to see the high risk himself: a few days ago he warned in a French podcast of a “civil war” if the left and right extremist forces in France are in power after the elections. (smu)