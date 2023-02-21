Highways for Italy has updated the way to inquire about the conditions of the traffic in real time with the introduction of webcams distributed in the most critical points of the main Italian motorways.

Online, thanks to these webcamsyou can directly check the condition of the traffic and weather conditions with the help of the new road camera web page.

Webcam on the highway, the map

From the map of webcams on the highway can be accessed a thousand cameras installed on the main ones Italian highways. Whether used to check road conditions during a thunderstorm or to see traffic levels, street cameras they support more intelligent planning which serves to facilitate and speed up the activities of the personnel in charge of traffic management.

The events taken into consideration by the cameras are divided into sectors: events related to traffic, weather, refueling and various reports.

Those related to traffic are:

slowdowns

Critical issues

Blocked

Those related to the weather are:

Serene

Cloudy

Covered

Rain

Showers

Storm

Snow

Fog

Those related to supplies are:

No Refueling

No LPG

No methane

No Diesels

Bar Closed

No Toilets

No camper service

Those related to the various reports are:

Section Closed

Entry/Exit Closed

Heavy closing

Intense traffic

Jobs

Accident

Fog

Snow

Wind

Ice

Obligation Chains

Landslide

Flooding

Rain

Cameras on the highway

The cameras they are installed in order to pick up the network and the cars in transit. The instruments are set up in order to carry out long shots and therefore without allowing the recognition of license plates and people on board the cars. These can be viewed only in case of accidents by authorized personnel (about 50 people).

The images captured by the cameras, via Autostrade per l’Italia’s private optical fiber networkare then displayed in real time at the nine Regional Control Centers distributed on the territory and at the Operations Room of the General Management of Rome.

Autostrade per l’Italia website with traffic monitoring on Italian motorways

