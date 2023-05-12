The amount of your fees disclosed in an interview with Passion.ru, a Russian webcam model with 13 years of experience. She stated that she recently earned 29 thousand rubles in 35 minutes.

“This profession can be quite profitable. In any case, for experienced models. Those who fail, quickly leave, ”shared the interlocutor of the publication. According to her, many girls have been working in webcam for no more than a year and a half, most of them quit precisely because of insufficient earnings. Those who stay can achieve high salaries and work only a few hours a day.

“I work no more than two to four hours a day — earn my $50-$100 and switch off. My latest record is 32,000 rubles ($420) in two hours. Of these, I received 29 thousand rubles in the first 35 minutes, ”the model shared.

She clarified that due to her unwillingness to deal with the intricacies of translations from clients from other countries, she works through a studio: other people solve these issues for 10 percent of her income.

Earlier, the historian and writer Alexander Vaskin revealed how women who worked in Moscow wine glasses could earn money.