The future of Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1 it still remains a mystery just under two months from the start of the new world championship, scheduled in Bahrain from 18 to 20 March; the seven-time British world champion has not in fact made known his decision to continue his career or not, but if he should choose to try to take revenge on Max Verstappen, at that point he will find a new teammate as George Russell. The almost 24-year-old compatriot of Hamilton is in turn ready for his debut with the Mercedeswhere he will replace Valtteri Bottas after three seasons with Williams.

Speaking of demanding team-mates, one of the drivers in recent history who has most come to terms with a world champion in the same team has certainly been Mark Webber. The Australian, alongside Sebastian Vettel in Red Bull from 2010 to 2013 – in the same seasons in which the former Ferrari driver won four consecutive titles – in fact gave rise to an internal rivalry with the current Aston Martin driver, sometimes also generating contrasts with the German. After retiring at the end of 2016, Webber returned to talk about this delicate issue, which could recur in 2022 precisely in Mercedes, in this case between Hamilton and Russell. Interviewed by formelaustria.atthe 45-year-old summed up his thoughts as follows: “Going against Lewis will be extremely challenging – he has declared – but George he played almost 50 races, then is ready for it. He will know that there will be a huge change in expectations towards him, such as those of qualifying on the front row every weekend and finishing every race in the top positions, but he is in a position to be able to face this challenge ”.