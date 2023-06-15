Market man

L’Oscar Piastri’s Formula 1 debut it was eagerly awaited by all enthusiasts and also by insiders with great curiosity. The young Australian driver, capable of winning the title both in F3 and in Formula 2 as a rookie, like Charles Leclerc and George Russell before him, was in fact snatched from McLaren to Alpine with stamped papers. Those who imagined that this pressure could have crushed the Melbourne talent, however, have been proven wrong for the moment.

Good results

The 22-year-old McLaren driver, despite a car – the MCL60 – definitely below expectations in terms of performance on the track and a difficult teammate like the very fast Lando Norris, certainly did not disfigure in the first seven GPs of the season. After a third of the championship, Piastri has in fact collected five pointsthe result of two entries in the top-10, just one less than those of Norris, who however has collected a total of 12 points.

Comparison with Norris

Even in qualifying Norris did better than the rookie who inherited Daniel Ricciardo’s seat, but the gap between the two is slowly narrowing. The fact that Piastri is currently unable to keep up with his more experienced boxmate does not come as a surprise or concern for the #81’s mentor and agent. Mark Webber. The former Red Bull driver, who looks after Piastri’s interests and orchestrated his arrival at McLaren, is in fact convinced of the immense qualities of his client.

Matter of time

“What does Piastri need to make the leap in quality? Only time – said Webber, as reported by the site f1i.com – we’d have to be at Disneyland to think it just got on track he would have been immediately a match for one of the top three riders in the world right now, Lando Norris. Yet that’s what he did in qualifying in Monaco, finishing behind by two hundredths of a second, and he also came close in Barcelona – underlined the former Red Bull man – Therefore time is the best thing he has, and that’s something we can’t buy, of course. He just needs to do more kilometres, more laps and experience more circuits”.