The return to success and the new record

For the first time since the 2021 Hungarian GP, Lewis Hamilton returned to the top step of the podium in his home race at Silverstone, setting a new record for greatest number of successes on the same circuit with as many as nine victories, which obviously also equal those valid for the same GP, as well as for the home one.

A victory obtained at the end of a race characterized by a continuous change in weather conditions, between wet and dry track, which highlighted the qualities of the driver and the team in knowing how to fit the right mix of tires at the right time. A success that also impressed some drivers of the past, but who fought against the future Ferrari driver during their careers as Mark Webber.

The victory described by Webber

The Australian, former teammate of Sebastian Vettel and now manager of his compatriot Oscar Piastri, compared the success of the #44 to that of a predator: “It was a ‘beast’ mode on its home turf – he commented on Channel 4 – especially in the last part of the first stint, when there was talk of rain coming. At that moment he smelled blood like a shark in an ocean. This was his thought: ‘I have opportunities here. I will put pressure on everyone around me. I have a lot of experience and I have a beautiful archive of successes here.’ He took the game by the scruff of the neck, made the key decisions and led the team.”

The last victory?

A particular description of a victory that for Webber could also be the 104th and last for the British driver, but above all one of the most important of his career: “I’m a big Lewis fan – he added – I know I said it’s on the fringes of the results, but I wondered: ‘Where is the motivation?’ This is one of the most important moments of his life. It could be his last victorybut from the moment the lights went out, he was on the case and got the job done.”