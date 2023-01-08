After a thousand talks, finally Oscar Plates he will be able to show his skills in Formula 1. The Australian has attracted a lot of attention both thanks to the titles in all the preparatory categories and for the great summer rejection at Alpine and the subsequent passage to McLaren.

He will replace Daniel Ricciardo at Woking: it won’t take long to do better thanHoney Badger, protagonist of a disastrous two-year period considering expectations, but it must be considered that Piastri is a rookie who prefers to let the track speak and not the lawyers. Plus he’ll have Lando as a companion Norris, an uncomfortable yardstick for any driver, even an established one. That’s why the manager Mark Webber tries to curb the enthusiasm around his client: “He’s quite different from Daniel, I think Oscar is more reserved, but everyone has his own character. Oscar has to take his first steps in Formula 1: it doesn’t matter what type of driver you are, you always need some time to get used to it not only to the races, but also to the hustle and bustle, travel and media needs“, these are the words of the former Red Bull driver a Speedcafe. “Even Lando, when he arrived at McLaren in 2019, was more timid, and the same was true for Daniel in his time at HRT or in his early days at Toro Rosso. Oscar is very private, incredibly professional, diligent and very thrifty with words“.

In his career, Piastri had a clear path from Formula Regional to Formula 2, winning three consecutive titles on the first occasion. With this curriculum, the Australian expected to debut with the best riders as early as 2022, but every door was closed to him. He therefore had to wait a year on the bench at Alpine, where the “betrayal” against the team took place Alpine, that he thought he had a valid and binding contract with the driver: something denied by the Contract Recognition Board, which in the summer agreed with Piastri, thus free to marry in McLaren.