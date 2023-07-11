A mediocre weekend

Sergio Perez he’s going through a period of crisis in terms of results that boxmate Max Verstappen has even begun to ‘make fun’ of Checo, emphasizing that he could win the Constructors’ World Championship alone. Red Bull is trying to exhort and shake up the Mexican driver who continues to have enormous difficulties especially in Qualifying. Perez is compromising his weekends with repeated eliminations in the first qualifying sessions.

The Red Bull RB19 is also an extremely competitive car in the race and so making a comeback isn’t impossible, but yesterday, as Verstappen underlined, making the difference over your rivals on such a fast track wasn’t easy. And so Perez he only climbed up to sixth position final despite the Safety Car forced by Kevin Magnussen’s knockout. A year ago, for example, Perez after the damage to the front wing in a contact with Charles Leclerc seemed to have put an end to his ambitions, but Checo, due to the Safety Car, managed to climb up to the second final position.

Webber’s sting

“Even an old stoner like me could ‘come back’ like this in the race”the caustic comment of the former Red Bull Mark Webber now pundit for the English free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 on the performance of Sergio Perez. “I think it’s quite clear that Qualifying is his weak point right now. When the track conditions change, she gets into trouble and is unable to prepare the tires adequately to finish a clean and fast enough lap. At this level you need to achieve results in all conditions“added the Australian who was finally able to closely observe a weekend starring his client Oscar Piastri.

Perez was eliminated in Q1 on Saturday and underlined that he had the extenuating circumstance of one excessive drop in temperature of your tyres. Red Bull, in fact, let Perez out of the pits during the red flag displayed for Kevin Magnussen’s knockout because he didn’t want to risk Checo having traffic problems in launching himself with only 3 minutes and 11 seconds available. The red flag, however, lasted longer than expected and Perez was unable to turn on the soft tires enough and was thus eliminated.