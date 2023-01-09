In 2023 the paddock will be a little less cheerful: Daniel Ricciardo in fact, he will remain behind the scenes, on the Red Bull simulator, to provide his skills to the team with which he has stood out the most in his career. Instead of him there will be Oscar Plateswho certainly has a lot of talent but is also more shy and a lot less talkative, as confirmed by his manager Mark Webber.

Own Webber – compatriot of both – approved Ricciardo’s choice to pause his career in Formula 1 to find the right reasons: “Also listening to his words, he needs to thinkI think that being a reserve at Red Bull is a great opportunity: it’s an environment he knows well, the agreement can benefit both the driver and Red Bull“, these are the words of the former pilot of Milton Keynes to his compatriots Speedcafe. “A year on the bench will seem longer to him, which can be good for him, because it may need to. Plus he can calmly make decisions about his 2024. I had a good chat with him in Singapore about some of these things, and it’s good that he’s willing to sit on the sidelines to gauge his motivation levels“.

Recently, Ricciardo admitted that he has received offers to drive as a starter in 2023. Once he passes the tour de force after the summer break (Spa, Zandvoort and Monza) the Australian nevertheless accused him mental stress and physicist of the triptych, realizing that he needs a break, and not a new contract. A contact that among other things has never enticed him that much: in every press conference in 2022, the Honey Badger he always said he didn’t want to run so much to participate. In his heart, he still considers himself a rider who can make a difference. Now, however, he must find strength and motivation: without them, it is impossible to move forward in F1.