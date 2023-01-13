In the current world of Formula 1 and the top open-wheel categories, there are nations that are experiencing different moments, especially as regards the number of ‘baked’ talents. If Germany, for example, is the victim of a major crisis (even recognized as ‘tragic’ by former Mercedes vice-president Norbert Haug), the same cannot be said of theAustralia. On the one hand, in fact, the Oceanian public is waiting to witness the absolute debut of Oscar Piastri in Formula 1 (moreover replacing Daniel Ricciardo in McLaren), but on the other hand there is no lack of positive consideration on Jack Doohanconfirmed as third Alpine driver and also engaged in Formula 2 with Virtuosi for 2023.

In short, Australia has no shortage of resources, and this can be guessed from a curious statistic linked to the number of consecutive seasons with at least one of its drivers on the track in F1: a positive streak that is still uninterrupted, and which lasts since 2002. The one who started this presence was Mark Webberthen winner of 9 GPs between 2009 and 2012. Piastri’s manager, interviewed by his compatriots speedcafe.comdwelt in particular on Doohan, son of five-time world champion Mick, ‘representative’ of a golden age for Australia in terms of promising riders.

“We have a nice group of young people who are establishing themselves. Obviously the youth categories are difficult to reach and to maintain Webber explained. and it’s also damn expensive to go year after year, so you have to get through this phase as fast as possible. Jack has been very unlucky in 2022 on many occasions and it’s obviously not his fault. Felipe Drugovich won the F2 championship by many points, but it was his third year and therefore he had a lot of experience. Jack will continue next year staying at Virtuosi which is a great facility and is good for him. Besides Oscar in F1 and Jack in F2, there are some good youngsters who are making their mark in karting, Formula 4 and Formula 3 and it’s crazy how the Australian motorsport is going through a period of health. It’s extraordinary for us, with the enthusiasm for the sport and the ability to compete first at home and then abroad.”