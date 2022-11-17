NASA has published an image of the protostar L1527 with a disk of matter and clouds of gas

NASA has published a new image of the protostellar cloud L1527, in which a new star is born, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. About it reported on the website of the space agency.

The image of hourglass clouds, visible only in infrared light, was obtained using the NIRCam near-infrared camera. The nascent star is hidden within the narrowest part of the nebula, but part of the protoplanetary disk can be seen as a dark band across the “throat”. Light from the protostar seeps through the surrounding gas and dust above and below the plane of a disk about the size of the solar system.

Image: NASA

The most notable feature of the image is orange clumps of matter escaping from the bright center, with the bottom part fading into a bright blue translucent gas cloud. Such colors are due to the fact that accumulations of dust transmit more blue light, creating an appropriate shade; however, thick layers prevent this by creating orange-colored patches.

The orange and blue areas outline the walls of the cavities above and below the star, which thus form the “vessels” of the hourglass. Their interiors are scoured by stellar ejecta that periodically collide with the surrounding cloud material, as can be seen from the curved filaments of molecular hydrogen. The resulting turbulence prevents the formation of new stars that could be born throughout the cloud. Thus, the protostar dominates this region of space, taking most of the interstellar gas and dust for itself.

The age of L1527 is estimated at one hundred thousand years, which indicates the earliest stage of star formation. A class 0 protostar does not yet generate its own energy through thermonuclear reactions involving hydrogen and takes the form of an unstable gas clot with a mass of 20-40 percent of the mass of the Sun. As a star gains mass by accreting matter, its core becomes denser and gradually shrinks, causing fusion to occur within it at some point.