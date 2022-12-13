An international group of astronomers has identified four galaxies that may be the oldest yet detected. The images were captured by the James Webb Space Telescope in the first months of its operations, which began in July this year, and reveal structures as old as the Universe itself.

As the science news website Space shows, the galaxies were detected among hundreds of stellar clusters found in images from the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam), installed on the telescope. But scientists were only able to confirm that these objects were really as old as they appeared after observing them in detail with the spectrograph (separates light into wavelengths), which revealed the chemical composition and speed at which these galaxies were moving. moving away from James Webb.

Astronomers now know that the light from the four galaxies took over 13.4 billion years to reach the telescope. More precisely, according to the specialized website, celestial bodies formed only 350 million years after the Big Bang, when the universe was only 2% of its current age, although galaxies must have started to form much earlier.

“These [galáxias] they are far beyond what we could have imagined finding before James Webb”, comments astrophysicist Brant Robertson, from the University of California at Santa Cruz, one of the researchers involved in the observations, quoted by Space. “With James Webb, for the first time we can find galaxies so far away and confirm spectroscopically that they really are very far away”, he adds.

To confirm that the galaxies really were as old as they appeared, astronomers had to use the so-called redshift (redshift) from the NIRSpec data (a device installed on the telescope). Redshift makes objects that are moving away from us appear redder, as a result of the expansion of the Universe, which causes the light emitted by distant stars and galaxies to be distorted in such a way as to reach wavelengths close to the spectrum red.

The most distant structure detected by James Webb exhibited a redshift of 13.2, which corresponds to an age of about 13.5 billion years – an all-time record.

“At redshift 13, the universe is only about 325 million years old,” explains Brant Robertson to the specialized website.

The current observations were the result of an international collaboration of more than 80 astronomers called the James Webb Space Telescope Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey (JADES). Now, according to Space, astronomers want to observe individual stars in these galaxies, some of which may have been born up to 100 million years before the newly identified redshift.

The results will be presented this Monday (12/12) at a conference at the Space Telescope Science Institute, in Baltimore, USA.