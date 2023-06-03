An exoplanet some 400 light years from Earth has caused great interest in the scientific community after astronomers detected traces of water in the atmosphere of this giant that has been called hot jupiter.

This planet is known as WAPS-18 b, and it has been an object investigated since 2009. It is located in a solar system with a star only slightly larger than our Sun, and despite the fact that it presents characteristics similar to Jupiter, it presents a mass 10 times greater.

Indications of the presence of water vapor in WAPS-18b were found thanks to the observations of the NASA James Webb Space Telescope that allowed to make a planet temperature map as it slipped behind and reappeared from its star. Through this event known as a secondary eclipse, scientists were able to read the combined light from the star and planet and then refine the measurements.

According to NASA, these new observations made it possible to identify a phenomenon, which is reflected in the daytime side of WASP-18, which always faces the star.

The mapping carried out showed that the temperature or brightness of the side that always looks at and the side that never sees it has a large temperature change of up to 1,000 degrees.

“JWST gives us the sensitivity to make much more detailed maps of hot giant planets like WASP-18 b than ever before. This is the first time a planet has been mapped with JWST, and it’s really exciting to see that some of what our models predicted, such as a sharp drop in temperature away from the point of the planet facing directly at the star, is actually seen. in the data!”said Megan Mansfield, a Sagan fellow at the University of Arizona, and one of the authors of the paper describing the results.

An interesting aspect of the research was that the new mapping showed a spectrum in the planet’s atmosphere that clearly shows multiple small but pressure-measured forms of water, present despite extreme temperatures of nearly 2,700 degrees Celsius.

The data obtained have verified the efficiency of James Webb to detect remaining water. The amounts recorded in the atmosphere of WASP-18 b indicate that water vapor is present at various elevations.