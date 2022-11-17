The cosmic chaos wrought by a very young star has been captured in the latest enchanting image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

The protostar around which the image revolves is hidden in the neck of a dark, hourglass-shaped cloud of gas and dust. The dark line in the middle of the neck is a protoplanetary disk – dense gas and dust that could form a planet in the future – the size of our solar system. The protostar’s light scatters above and below this disk, according to a press release.

He has a long way to go before becoming a full-fledged star. L1527, as the protostar and its cloud are known, is only around 100,000 years old – a relatively young celestial body compared to our Sun, which is around 4.6 billion years old.

The blue and orange clouds in the image depict the cavities created when material moves away from the protostar and collides with surrounding matter, the statement noted.

The nebula’s vibrant colors are only visible in the infrared light detected by Webb’s near-infrared camera, or NIRCam. Infrared light is invisible to the human eye, making Webb particularly essential for revealing hidden aspects of the universe.

The blue areas are where the dust is finer. The thicker the dust layer, the less blue light can escape, creating orange pockets.

“Shocks and turbulence inhibit the formation of new stars, which would otherwise form along the cloud. As a result, the protostar dominates space, taking much of the material with it,” according to the press release.

The protostar does not yet generate its own energy through nuclear fusion of hydrogen, an essential feature of stars. Its shape – a swollen mass of hot gas somewhere between 20% and 40% of our sun’s mass – is also unstable.

The image provides context for what our sun and solar system looked like in their infancy.

Webb, which began sharing new perspectives on the universe in July, is an international partnership between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.