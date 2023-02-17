Madrid. The latest deep-field image from the James Webb Space Telescope shows details never seen before in a region of space known as the Pandora Cluster (Abell 2744).

Webb’s image shows three already massive galaxy clusters joining together to form a megacluster. The combined mass of the galaxy clusters creates powerful gravitational lensing, a naturally augmenting effect of gravity, which allows much more distant galaxies in the early universe to be observed using the cluster as a magnifying glass.

Only the central core of Pandora has previously been studied in detail by the Hubble Space Telescope. By combining Webb’s powerful infrared instruments with a wide mosaic view of the region’s many lensing areas, the astronomers aimed to achieve a balance of breadth and depth that will open a new frontier in the study of cosmology and the evolution of galaxies.

“The ancient myth of Pandora refers to human curiosity and discoveries separating the past from the future, which seems to me an apt connection to the new realms of the universe that Webb is opening up, including this deep field image of the Pandora Cluster. “, said in a statement the astronomer Rachel Bezanson, from the University of Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania), co-principal investigator of the “Ultradeep NIRSpec and NIRCam ObserVations before the Epoch of Reionization” (UNCOVER) program to study the region.

“When we received the first images of the Pandora cluster from Webb, we were blown away,” explains Bezanson. “There was so much detail in the foreground of the cluster, and so many distant galaxies, that I got lost in the image. Webb exceeded our expectations.” The new view of the Pandora Cluster stitches together four Webb snapshots into one panoramic image, showing approximately 50,000 near-infrared light sources.

In addition to magnification, gravitational lensing distorts the appearance of distant galaxies so that they look very different from those in the foreground. The “lensing” of the galaxy cluster is so massive that it warps the fabric of space itself, enough so that light from distant galaxies passing through that warped space also takes on a warped appearance.

Astronomer Ivo Labbe of Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia, co-principal investigator of the UNCOVER programme, noted that in the lens core, at the bottom right of Webb’s image, which had never been Observed by Hubble, Webb revealed hundreds of distant lensing galaxies that appear as faint arcing lines in the image. As you zoom in on the region, more and more appear.

“The Pandora cluster, as photographed by Webb, shows us lensing stronger, wider, deeper and better than we’ve ever seen,” says Labbe. “My first reaction to the image was that it was so beautiful it looked like a simulation of galaxy formation. We had to remind ourselves that this was real data, and that we are now working in a new era of astronomy.”

The UNCOVER team used Webb’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) to capture the cluster with exposures of between 4 and 6 hours long, for a total of about 30 hours of observation. The next step will be to meticulously analyze the image data and select galaxies for follow-up observations with the Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec), which will provide precise measurements of distances, along with other detailed information on the composition of galaxies with lenses, which will provide new insights into the early assembly and evolution of galaxies. The UNCOVER team hopes to make these observations with NIRSpec in the summer of 2023.

In the meantime, all NIRCam photometric data has been made public so that other astronomers can become familiar with it and plan their own scientific studies with Webb’s rich data sets. “We are committed to helping the astronomical community make the best possible use of the fantastic resource we have at Webb,” said UNCOVER co-investigator Gabriel Brammer, from the Cosmic Dawn Center at the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen. “This is just the beginning of all the amazing Webb science to come.”