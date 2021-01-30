UCAM has taken just two days to fill the gap left by the injury of David DiLeo, the team’s starting power forward this season and Sito’s trusted player to open the field with his excellent wrist for the outside shot from the wing position. -pivot. It didn’t take long for the name of James Webb III, a 27-year-old and 2.06-meter-tall American, to sound quickly, advanced by journalist Chema de Lucas on Twitter.

He is also a power forward, still a Greek Larisa player and with a small background of ten games in the NBA as a member of the Brooklyn Nets [mismo número de partidos y equipo que tuvo el ex del UCAM Milton Doyle antes de venir a Murcia], barely hesitated to receive the interest of a team in the second best league in the world, so the operation was not long in getting under way, nor did all the parties involved reach an understanding.

Thus, and as they advanced on the night from Thursday to Friday from Greece, Webb III will play his last game this afternoon with Larisa, who has also seen enough this little time to find the one who will be the replacement for the next UCAM player, who will reach the Endesa League as the top rebounder in the Greek league to date, where he was capturing an average of 8.5, to which he added 12.8 points and, fitting into the profile of the player he is replacing, registering an excellent 30/61 in triples. That is to say, practically a 50% success, although shooting less than DiLeo, but all insurance on the rebound.

It’s time to learn Spanish



The player himself confirmed, in some way, his arrival in the Endesa League by writing on his Twitter: “I have great goals and my agent is the man with the plan, you can doubt us, but when you see us win, don’t come to celebrate.” To one of the responses to his message, he replied “you are not the only one about to learn Spanish.”

Webb III will not play, therefore, neither tomorrow in Barcelona, ​​nor on Tuesday in Madrid, but he will debut with UCAM on February 7 against Joventut.

UCAM plays tomorrow at the Palau Blaugrana (12.30 pm), their match against FC Barcelona, ​​a scenario that is not the ideal one to end the losing streak of the university students. Sito Alonso, Azulón coach, that his team is overly accusing the stoppage due to coronavirus positives, something that is shown on the track with “deficiencies in the rhythm and group structure.”

Regarding the great performance that the rival that UCAM faces tomorrow is showing, Sito admits that “as we are, it is not a good time to face Barça”, while he sees “few possibilities of being able to win at the Palau Blaugrana ».