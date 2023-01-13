Madrid. space telescope observations James Webb NASA/ESA/CSA have served for the first time to confirm the presence of a planet outside the Solar System.

Formally classified as LHS 475b, the planet is almost exactly the same size as ours, at 99 percent the diameter of Earth. It is relatively close, only 41 light-years away, in the constellation of octans.

The discovery team is led by Kevin Stevenson and Jacob Lustig-Yaeger, both of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland. The group decided to look at this goal with the Webb after carefully reviewing the satellite data TESS from NASA, which pointed to the existence of the planet.

The near-infrared spectrograph (NIRSpec) of Webb captured the planet easily and clearly with just two transit observations. “There is no doubt that the planet is there. The pristine data of Webb they validate it,” Lustig-Yaeger said. “The fact that it’s also a small, rocky planet is impressive for the observatory,” Stevenson added.

“These first observational results for a rocky Earth-sized planet open the door to many future possibilities for studying the atmospheres of rocky planets with Webbagreed Mark Clampin, director of the Astrophysics Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “Webb is bringing us ever closer to a new understanding of Earth-like worlds outside the Solar System, and the mission has only just begun.”

Among all the telescopes in operation, only Webb is capable of characterizing the atmospheres of Earth-sized exoplanets.

The team tried to assess what is in the planet’s atmosphere by analyzing its transmission spectrum. Although the data shows that it is a terrestrial planet the size of Earth, they do not yet know if it has an atmosphere.

“The data from the observatory is precious,” said Erin May, also of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

“The telescope is so sensitive that it can easily detect a number of molecules, but we cannot yet draw any definitive conclusions about the planet’s atmosphere.”

Although the team cannot conclude what is present, they can say for sure what is not. “There are some terrestrial-type atmospheres that we can rule out,” Lustig-Yaeger explained. “It cannot have a thick methane-dominated atmosphere, similar to that of the moon Titan of Saturn”.

The group also notes that while the planet may not have an atmosphere, there are some atmospheric compositions that have not been ruled out, such as an atmosphere of pure carbon dioxide.

“Counterintuitively, a 100 percent carbon dioxide atmosphere is so much more compact that it’s very difficult to detect,” Lustig-Yaeger said. The team needs even more precise measurements to distinguish a pure carbon dioxide atmosphere from its complete absence. The researchers are scheduled to obtain additional spectra with new observations this summer.

Webb also revealed that the planet is a few hundred degrees warmer than Earth, so if clouds are detected it could lead researchers to conclude that the star is more similar to Venus, that it has an atmosphere of carbon dioxide and is perpetually shrouded in dense clouds. “We are at the forefront of the study of small, rocky exoplanets,” says Lustig-Yaeger. “We’ve only just begun to scratch the surface of what their atmospheres might look like.”

The researchers also confirmed that the planet completes one orbit in just two days, information that was revealed almost instantly by the precise light curve of Webb. Even though LHS 475b it is closer to its star than any other planet in the Solar System, its red dwarf star is less than half the temperature of the Sun, so researchers project that it could still harbor an atmosphere.