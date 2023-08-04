Madrid. the space telescope James Webb recorded stunning new images of the iconic Ring Nebula, also known as Messier 57.

The images, released yesterday by an international team of astronomers led by Mike Barlow of the University College of London; Nick Cox of ACRI-ST, France, and Albert Zijlstra of the University of Manchester show the intricate and ethereal beauty of the nebula, in unprecedented detail, providing a mesmerizing sight.

For many sky enthusiasts, the Ring Nebula is a well-known object visible throughout the summer and is located in the constellation Lyra, the University of Manchester explained in a statement.

A small telescope will reveal the characteristic donut-shaped structure of glowing gas that gave the Ring Nebula its name.

It is a giant cloud made up of the colorful remains of dying stars that have shed much of their mass at the end of their lives.

Distinctive structure and vibrant colors

Its distinctive structure and vibrant colors have long captivated humans. The new pictures of James Webb they offer an unprecedented opportunity to study and understand the complex processes that shaped this cosmic work.

In a statement, Zijlstra explained: “We are amazed by the detail of the images, better than ever. We always knew that planetary nebulae were pretty. What we see now is spectacular.”

distant future of the sun

Barlow, lead scientist for the Ring Nebula Project James Webb, He added: “The high-resolution images show the intricate details of the nebula’s expanding shell and reveal the inner region around the central white dwarf with exquisite clarity. We witness the final chapters of a star’s life, a preview of the Sun’s distant future, if you will. We can use the Ring Nebula as our laboratory to study how these giant planetary clouds form and evolve.”