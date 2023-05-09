Hasbulla Magomedov, a very recognizable web star because he suffers from pituitary dwarfism, was arrested for violating the highway code. According to the Dagestan Internal Affairs Office, the republic of the Russian Federation together with other people allegedly blocked car traffic voluntarily during a friend’s bachelor party. It appears that he was in one of four cars that began to slow down and then suddenly accelerate, sending traffic into a tailspin.

As seen in a video by RedCorner MMA, the first media to spread the news, Hasbulla was not driving. He was however arrested for participating in the stunt, which nearly caused an accident at an intersection. The social star was released shortly after, and with a post on social media he publicly apologized: “We have exaggerated. We won’t do it again guys. We are truly sorry. We were playing and joking, but I still want to answer. Anyway, it wasn’t me who was driving.”

The Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesman also wanted to clarify: “The way bachelor parties are celebrated in Dagestan is famous even beyond the Republic. In the absence of other forms of entertainment, this primitive option remains extremely popular. They block roads, skid off tires, crash cars against each other. All things that have nothing to do with wedding celebrations”. Now Hasbulla is free, on Instagram he showed himself smiling while walking in the company of his cat.