Abu Dhabi Police has warned of fraudulent, fake websites bearing the names of famous restaurants and shops, and offering distinctive offers to the public in exchange for payment of fees through which the balance is withdrawn after completing the payment process from the credit card on the fake site.

The Director of the Criminal Security Sector, Major General Muhammad Suhail Al-Rashidi, affirmed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in constantly educating the public about fraudulent methods, phishing through Internet sites and “social media”, pointing to the need for caution when dealing with strangers, especially since anyone can create an account through these sites. With false data or false information, with the aim of fraud or catching victims.

He explained that with the spread of the Internet, fraud methods increase, and the perpetrators often exploit the victims’ needs, or their desire to obtain specific services at competitive prices, and communicate through sites that do not have a headquarters in the country, explaining that a number of various related cases have been registered.

For his part, the Director of the Criminal Investigations and Investigations Directorate at the Criminal Security Sector, Colonel Rashid Khalaf Al Dhahiri, appealed to the public to be careful and not to deal with these fake websites, which exploit their needs, and most of them practice electronic fraud by accusing them of getting tempting offers from famous stores or restaurants. They pay a fee, and ultimately their needs are not met.

He urged the public, in the event of exposure to fraud cases, to communicate quickly with the “Aman” service, which works around the clock and in complete confidentiality, on the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626) or via text messages (2828) or via e-mail [email protected], Or through the smart application of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.

• Abu Dhabi Police called for caution when dealing with websites to prevent fraud.





