“Tax fairness in the web economy remains a mirage for now”. This is the reflection of Ruben Razzante in an article on the pages of Il Messaggero which focuses on the relationship between the tax authorities and hi-tech giants. “In October 2021, after laborious negotiations conducted by the OECD and the G20, an agreement was reached, which was also appreciated by the EU, which provides for a redistribution of tax revenues to oblige multinational groups with at least 20 billion euros in turnover and a profitability of more than 10%, mainly in the technology sector, to pay taxes in the market countries, in which they generate profits with their activities.The full operation of this agreement was planned for the end of 2023, but just last month the The OECD has announced a one-year postponement. Therefore, tax fairness in the web economy remains a mirage for now and so it is better for the States to do their part, without punitive intent but by adapting the legislation to the transformations induced by digitalisation”, he says .