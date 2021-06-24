In Italy it is forbidden to give some names to newborn babies. To avoid misunderstandings, problems of various kinds. A limit that parents do not always accept. In the rest of the world, however, it seems that this is not the case. So much so that you can choose how HTML child name: and if you are son of an inevitable web designer that you become famous online in no time at all.

A web designer from the Philippines he decided to name his newborn son HTML. Which we all know is an acronym used by those who hang out on the internet to talk about digital language. HTML stands for Hypertext Markup Language.

This dad works on the web: but his is more than a job, it’s a real passion, so much so that he wants to pass it on to his son who has just come into the world. A family tradition having rather bizarre baptismal names. Perhaps HTML is the most “normal”.

The father of the child, who was born in Philippines in 1985, it is called in fact Macaroni, to remember the famous pasta shape of the beautiful country. The man’s parents evidently adored Made in Italy food, given that his sister, born three years later, in 1988, is called Spaghetti, a longer pasta format.

Macaroni also has another sister, but she doesn’t remember Italian food. She was born in 1998, many years later, and perhaps the passion for Italian food had vanished. But it’s not clear why they called it Sincerely Yours …

HTML baby name: the whole world talks about it

Papa Macaroni and his aunts Spaghetti and Sincerely Yours welcome HTML. As do the little cousins ​​of the little one, who have names that refer once again to food and technology: they are called Cheese Pimiento, Parmesan Cheese, Design and Research.

Obviously the story of the newborn called dai HTML parents it went viral and the little boy, who is only a few days old, is already a star on the web. Now we would be curious to know what mom’s name is instead …