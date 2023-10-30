The modern Internet is no longer a global community of millions of users. It is a system actively controlled by large technology companies (e.g., the social network Facebook or the search engine Google). The emergence of Web 3.0 technology gives people hope that this trend will change and a new stage in the development of the Internet will begin.

Short about Web 3.0

Jason Kalkanis, the founder of Netscape, introduced the idea of Web 3.0. The entrepreneur proposed moving away from a centralized way of managing virtual services to direct interaction of users and computer programs with information without intermediaries (specific software solutions). However, to realise the Web 3.0 concept, the computer must understand information literally and in context.

The World Wide Web of our future must be built on three basic principles:

Artificial Intelligence;

semantics;

blockchain.

The development of the Web is divided into several major stages:

Web 1.0. The period of its existence was from 1989-2005. At this stage, information storage was predominantly carried out. Virtual resources were static, and ordinary users, not professionals, created content. It could only be viewed without the possibility of commenting.

Web 2.0 or “social web”. The period of its existence began in 2005. It continues to our days. Thanks to the development of technologies (a particular role is given to HTML5 technology, as well as CSS3 and JavaScript), it became possible to form interactive applications, resources, and social networks. Users were able to create content themselves, as well as to be censored and blocked by platform owners.

Web 3.0. Behind this technology is the future. Today, we can see how the Internet is becoming decentralized: users acquire author’s rights to their content on the platform. A user will be associated with a specific virtual wallet in the future. The content they create will be considered a personal asset, access to which will be controlled.

Most of the Web 3.0 capabilities are now realized through the Ethereum blockchain.

The tech giants want to take advantage of the trend. They are working on their versions of decentralized systems and meta universes. They wish to maintain Internet control by utilizing innovative Web 3.0 technologies.

Negative aspects that Web 3.0 brings with it

Although practical experience is completely lacking in many Web 3.0 adherents, they idealize its use. Many are unwilling to think about the downsides. Meanwhile, decentralization can help businesses evade regulatory oversight. Another problem is that there is no way to refund money sent to the wrong person by users by mistake.