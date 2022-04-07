An view of the great uncertainty that the Ukraine war has triggered (not only) among investors, many are asking themselves whether and how one could secure one’s own portfolio using derivatives. Many have heard of put options, short selling, contrarian and leveraged strategies, but rarely dealt with them.

Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi, head of markets at broker IG Europe, warns against resorting to derivatives without prior knowledge and possibly hasty. Profit-taking and portfolio diversification are initially the best form of hedging. Anyone who has never dealt with derivatives should not start with them right now. “Hedging takes knowledge and experience,” he says. “You have to understand the markets, you have to understand the correlations and also the risks that you want to hedge.”