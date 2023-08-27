updateWeatherman Gerrit Hiemstra warns Dutch holidaymakers for the severe weather that threatens in the Alps. Those who are in the area can best stay where they are and should not go out. Even now it is already raining heavily in many places in the mountain area.



Carla van der Wal, Sander van Mersbergen



27-08-23, 18:03

“Stay where you are, don’t get too close to rivers. It is not inconceivable that what is coming will cost lives”, warns Gerrit Hiemstra. Of course he hopes that it will not be too bad with the forecasted storm in the Alps. But he fears the worst now that a lot of rain is going to fall in the Alpine region these days. In some places more than 100 millimeters, in northern Italy possibly even 300 millimeters. Floods are predicted. In parts of Switzerland it is already raining a lot and hard today, resulting in flooding and landslides, report local media.

Hiemstra closely follows what is happening now. For what is taking place is indeed a well-known phenomenon, which also has a name, the Genoa depression. But the way it is now threatening to manifest itself is unprecedented. “The water can only go one way in this area: down. This is a very serious, extreme weather event.”

Meteorologists warn that flooding and mudslides are imminent due to the continuous rain in southern Germany, Switzerland and the western part of Austria. The south of France and northern Italy are also getting it. In France, Météo France has announced code orange for the Alpes-Maritime department and the island of Corsica for Sunday evening and Monday, due to ‘very high rain intensity’ and wind gusts of more than 100 kilometers per hour. The strongest storms are expected at sea. Code yellow applies in other departments.

Things went wrong elsewhere. The authorities have declared a state of emergency for the German Bad Bayersoien, in Bavaria, because a violent storm has caused great damage in the municipality of 1300 inhabitants. Thunderstorms with hail the size of tennis balls severely damaged about 80 percent of the buildings. Hundreds of roofs in the village of the same name and in other places in the municipality suffered, southern German media report.

The storm uprooted trees and also damaged vehicles. No injuries have been reported. The proclamation of the disaster alert makes it possible to call in aid from nearby regions to remedy the extensive damage. There is a particular need for temporary roofing. See also Economy - "We will not accept any price ceiling": Russia before the West's veto on its oil

In Switzerland, authorities have warned people of imminent flooding of the Rhine in the east of the country. They must stay away from the water, reports Alert-Swiss.

Hailstorms

Weatherman Hiemstra has certainly not become less worried since the first forecasts. Heavy hailstorms have already caused major damage in southeastern Germany. From the vicinity of the Swiss Biasca – just south of the Gotthard tunnel – images of a swirling water mass crashing down, while usually lovely waterfalls can be found here. There are images of a river about to wash over a bridge. In France, there is a warning of strong gusts of wind, even though it is unclear how the weather will develop there.

This means that holidaymakers should not feel safe either, says Hiemstra. “We are used to water management in the Netherlands, but with what is now predicted, you can forget about water management.” The unsuspecting tourist should especially not go and see how the rivers swirl so nicely, it is a lot wiser to look for a safe place.

The Santa Petronilla waterfall in southern Switzerland. © ANP/EPA



Also unwise: starting the way home tomorrow. Certainly via the Brenner Pass, warns Hiemstra. And no, the weatherman does not try to cause unnecessary unrest, but above all hopes to keep as many people as possible safe. “On vacation you are usually not concerned with these kinds of messages. Then you think about other things. That’s why I want to inform as many people as possible. I fear that what is about to happen will dominate the news on Monday, although I hope it is not too bad. It is not inconceivable that what is coming will cost lives. These are circumstances that we do not really know in the Netherlands.” See also The head of Tatarstan reacted to the ban on being called president

Laconic

For the time being, Dutch entrepreneurs in the Alps are showing themselves laconically under the predicted rainfall. “It is certainly not the talk of the day here,” says Onno van Boxtel of hotel Les Etagnes in the Swiss Alps. “They do predict bad weather, but so far it’s not too bad.” They are also waiting quietly in the south of the French Alps, at camping Les Eygas. “We are quite high, which makes a difference,” says owner Christel Bekkers. “Today they also gave bad weather, but it was not too bad.”

Lake Lugano in the south of Switzerland, not far from the already heavily affected parts of the Ticino region, is also quiet, says an employee of a campsite in Porlezza. “We have also not received an email with warnings from the municipality, so I think it will not be too bad.”

A wrecked car in the Swiss region of Ticino. © ANP/EPA

