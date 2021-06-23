Netflix announced that from the next Thursday 1 July, along with the new film Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, the latest film work for the director will also be available Makoto Shinkai, or Weathering with You, released in cinemas in Italy thanks to Nexo Digital and available on home video in the edition Dynit.

Below we propose a trailer in Italian and more information on the animated film. Here you will find ours review of the film.

WEATHERING WITH YOU is the new gem of the Master Makoto Shinkai, presented to Toronto International Film Festival and coming to Netflix.

The film stars Hodaka who, during the summer of his first year of high school, escapes from his remote home island to take refuge in Tokyo. Here, Hodaka will soon find himself facing both financial and personal limitations. The meeting with Hina, a brilliant and strong-willed girl, however, will change the course of events because the young woman possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and make the sun shine …

In Japan WEATHERING WITH YOU grossed over US $ 100 million, becoming the 10th highest-grossing Japanese film of all time and the highest-grossing Japanese film of 2019. Additionally, the film was selected as Japan’s potential candidate in the category: “Best Foreign Language Film” for the next Oscars.

Makoto Shinkai is considered an absolute master of Japanese animation due to his mastery of the visual arts and incredible storytelling skills. Its hyper-realistic panoramas and its melancholy atmospheres have moved and bewitched millions of fans around the world with titles such as Your Name., 5 cm per second, The Garden of Words, Children chasing the stars and the voice of the stars.

As for Your name. the soundtrack of WEATHERING WITH YOU was again entrusted to the Radwimps group.

Thanks to the extraordinary success with audiences and critics of Makoto Shinkai’s films, CoMix Wave Inc. has now become a point of reference among the production companies of Asian animation cinema.

WEATHERING WITH YOU

Staff

Director, Plot & Screenplay: Makoto Shinkai

Character Design: Masayoshi Tanaka

Artistic Director: Hiroshi Takiguchi

Animation Direction: Atsushi Tamura

Music: Radwimps

Produced by: Genki Kawamura, Kouichirou Itou, Noritaka Kawaguchi

A production: CoMix Wave Inc.

© Makoto Shinkai / Comix Wave Films