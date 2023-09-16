Bad weather arrives in Italy, particularly affecting the North with rain and thunderstorms, and today 16 September theyellow weather warning in four regions. The Civil Protection issued it, which at the same time issued a warning of adverse weather conditions.

The warning is expected from the early hours of today scattered to widespread precipitation, including downpours or thunderstorms on Piedmont and Liguria, extending to Emilia-Romagna. The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, local hailstorms, frequent electrical activity and strong gusts of wind. On the basis of the expected phenomena, a yellow alert has been assessed for today over part of Piedmont and the entire territory of Liguria, Emilia-Romagna and Umbria.