Home page world

Of: Luke Einkammerer

split

On the first weekend in April, snowfall and temperature drops are still the order of the day. Even after the retreat of the deep snow on Sunday, uncomfortable weather conditions are likely to prevail.

Munich – Winter bustle instead of sunshine and spring mood. Those who are looking forward to warmer times will probably have to be patient a little longer. Because April still promises pure weather chaos. For days now, a deep snow has been causing white-covered landscapes nationwide – a sight that you certainly didn’t expect at the beginning of spring. But what is the weather like this weekend?

Weather on the first weekend in April: snow chaos and winter temperatures

In its last forecast, the German Weather Service (DWD) spoke loudly dpa from “Winter’s Revenge”. Although the unexpected snowfall should finally decrease again from next week, freezing and snow shoveling are still the order of the day in many places. “Instead of spring-like and sunny weather with warm temperatures like last week, the weather in Central Europe is being determined by a massive onset of cold air,” explains DWD meteorologist Christian Herold. Mainly due to the north-easterly wind, it should feel much colder than it actually is. The winter jacket is still part of the spring wardrobe – especially when the night-time temperatures drop to minus eight degrees.

Not a spring paradise: The first weekend in April will be cold, stormy and snowy. © dpa/Harald Tittel

Weather on the first weekend in April: Snowfall mainly in the south

Many areas started Saturday with a fresh layer of fresh snow. how wetteronline.de reported, it should have come in the low mountain ranges to considerable snow depths of up to 21cm. In many lowland areas, too, the roads are likely to be white again at the start of the weekend. In Munich, the precipitation held back, but a 4cm thick layer is said to have landed on the Bavarian soil during the night.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t get really warm at first, but the snow nightmare is gradually coming to an end. Because according to information from wetteronline.de the deep snow should move south during the day, which could mean snow flurries, especially for regions between the Black Forest and the Bavarian Forest. Sunday should then be mostly snow-free – as it should be in April.

Weather on the first weekend in April: Sunday and Monday without snow – but still cold and windy

Although the snow chaos is supposed to end by the new week, the weather in April is still proving to be rather mixed. As reported by the German Weather Service, it should be windy and rainy on Sunday. Uncomfortable maximum temperatures of one degree near the Alps are likely to put a spanner in the works for many family walks. At night, on the other hand, an almost arctic atmosphere is said to prevail for this time of year, with values ​​from minus two to minus eight degrees. If you spend the weekend on the North Sea or Baltic Sea, you also have to be prepared for violent gusts of wind. With such forecasts, any spring mood really passes immediately.

Also on Monday the weather looks rather modest. According to the reports of the German weather service, the daily temperatures should be between five and ten degrees, in the mountains it should even be only around two degrees. There is also said to be some snowfall there. With such news, there is only one thing to do: curl up on the couch with a warm blanket – and wait for spring to finally begin. (le)

The consequences of the unexpected onset of winter are already being felt. Because on the A9 there was a serious accident in the middle of snow chaos.