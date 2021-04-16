ofEva Kaczmarczyk shut down

The weather on Friday again creates dangers on the streets of Germany. In addition to snow and sleet, the weekend can be particularly dangerous.

Spring doesn’t really want to come in Germany. It only shows up sporadically. In the weather on Friday and at the weekend, low temperatures, snow and sleet threaten again. This in particular can ensure smooth roads on Friday mornings and also on weekends, so drivers should plan a little more time for their commute. The maximum values ​​on Friday make it to a maximum of 12 degrees. As BW24 * reports, Germany is hit at the weekend by a violent onset of winter with a “white surprise”.

The Weather in Stuttgart* could approach spring again with small steps from the middle of next week. (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.Media.