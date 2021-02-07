The snow drifts pile up, the flakes fall thickly, roads are icy: the onset of winter hits many parts of northern Germany hard. On Monday morning, new flakes can come up from the south.

WELT reporter Paul Sonntag has met only a few people in downtown Goslar. It has not yet snowed as much in the Harz Mountains as initially feared. It could still be problematic.

D.Dozens of stuck trucks, a rescue operation from a suspension railway and major problems in rail traffic: a heavy snowstorm has caused traffic chaos in parts of Germany. In some places more than 30 centimeters of snow fell and there were meter-high drifts. Police and fire brigade drove countless missions. There were major restrictions on regional and long-distance rail services. Football games have also been canceled. And according to the German Weather Service (DWD), it wasn’t.

In Lower Saxony, the snowfall is expected to decrease on Monday night – but it is expected that new flakes will come up from the south in the morning hours. In an area from Göttingen and further north, there will be another 5 to 15 centimeters of fresh snow – spread over about eight hours, said a DWD meteorologist on Sunday evening in Hamburg. “There will be traffic disruptions there.” The stormy winds will remain particularly on the coast. There is still the risk of snow drifts.

also read

The severe onset of winter brought the clearance services to their limits in North Rhine-Westphalia, for example. The police had to block highways as smooth as glass, there were hundreds of accidents, and trains were canceled due to iced overhead lines. Buses stood still in many places. Cars got stuck in deep drifts of snow.

Two clearing vehicles on the A12 motorway near the Müllrose junction in Brandenburg Source: ZB / Patrick Pleul

Snow drifts also made the Salzgitter motorway triangle impassable in places. Traffic to the north was diverted from Autobahn 7 at the Bockenem junction and the Autobahn was closed, as the Hildesheim autobahn police announced. Several trucks got stuck, and parking spaces for vans would also become scarce.

Bundesliga game canceled

On the Autobahn 2 in the direction of Berlin near Peine, a truck tipped over on its side. Nobody was injured – the transporter will be recovered as soon as the weather improves, said a spokesman for the Braunschweig motorway police. The motorway maintenance depots “clear what they can”.

The Bundesliga game between Arminia Bielefeld and Werder Bremen planned for the evening has been canceled. The place was not playable, it was said by the German Football League. The second division game Paderborn against Heidenheim was not played either.

People freed from suspension railway in Wuppertal

In Wuppertal, emergency services freed six people from a suspension railway. According to the fire brigade, the train could no longer run due to the icy weather and stopped. The passengers were freed from lofty heights with turntable ladders and were uninjured. Because of the large amounts of snow, a circus tent collapsed in Hagen. 13 animals were rescued.

A tram with a snow plow from the 1960s stands on the snow-covered tracks at the town hall in Cottbus Source: dpa / Patrick Pleul

Truck traffic in East Hesse came to a temporary standstill on Sunday night. More than 55 articulated lorries were unable to negotiate the inclines there due to the slippery road surface and their weight.

The restrictions on rail traffic were sometimes massive: there were no trains between Hamburg and North Rhine-Westphalia and between Hamburg and Hanover, for example. There are restrictions between Hamburg and Berlin, Deutsche Bahn announced on its website. Rail traffic will also be significantly restricted on Monday.

Restrictions on the train

On Sunday afternoon, the railway said that the worsening weather situation was currently causing further restrictions in long-distance traffic in the Erfurt railway junction. Accordingly, there were no trains going east from Frankfurt / Main and Kassel. On the connection Halle-Leipzig-Magdeburg there are further failures of the long-distance lines. “In Lower Saxony, Bremen and especially in the Hanover area there is no easing of the situation,” it said. For stranded travelers, the railway set up so-called residence trains – to warm up.

A thick layer of snow covers parked cars in Hanover Source: dpa / Hauke-Christian Dittrich

Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) advised those affected by the snow chaos in Germany to stay at home at the beginning of the week. One could not guarantee that the rail traffic would be up and running again on Monday, said Scheuer after a briefing on Sunday at “Picture live“. The wind causes “mega-moderate” problems, especially with snow drifts. The motorways and the train are also affected. That means: “Better to stay at home” in consultation with the employer, said the minister.

also read

The capital city airport BER had to face its first tough winter test at the weekend. “We clear, clear, clear,” said an airport spokeswoman on Sunday in Berlin. A total of 40 special vehicles and devices are in use against snow and ice. An area of ​​350 hectares will be cleared on the northern runway, taxiways and apron.

40 employees are on the move per shift. By Sunday afternoon, everything went smoothly, said the spokeswoman. Only some flights would be delayed between ten and 45 minutes because of the clearance work. Aircraft had to be de-iced.

The clearing services – here in Bielefeld – are in constant use Source: dpa / Friso Gentsch

In conjunction with low “Tristan” over Central Europe and the central Mediterranean, high “Gisela” brings more icy air over Scandinavia. “After the snowy and windy weekend, the great cold is coming from the east,” said meteorologist Simon Trippler from the DWD on Sunday. Snow must continue to be expected, but it doesn’t fall as intensely as it did on the weekend.

A tram drives through the snow on Bölschestrasse in Berlin-Friedrichshagen Source: dpa / Kira Hofmann

On Tuesday, the snowfall will mostly subside, except on the coast. Meteorologists predict freezing cold for the nights, often with severe frosts below minus ten degrees. Locally, especially over snow surfaces, temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees are “quite possible”.