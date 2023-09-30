Weather | Wind warning for sea areas and Saimaa

Unstable weather continues in land areas.

Finland in sea areas and Saimaa, a wind warning is widely in effect during Saturday evening, night and Sunday. The warnings given by the Finnish Meteorological Institute are valid until late Sunday afternoon.

In the southern sea areas, there are also moderate swells, which can be potentially dangerous for small ships and yachts.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, rain occurs in a large part of the country and the wind is gusty in southern and central Finland. On Sunday, the rains will be concentrated in the east and north.