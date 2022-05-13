Home page World

Of: Fairy Halberstadt

Water lovers and those who go to the pool can be happy: next week the thermometer should show up to 33 degrees Celsius. (Iconic image) © Thomas Warnack/dpa

The current summer weather should continue in Germany. Experts speak of maximum temperatures of up to 33 degrees.

Kassel – On Wednesday (May 11) it cracked weather the 30 degree Celsius mark for the first time in 2022. In Ohlsbach (Baden-Württemberg) the thermometer showed 30.1 degrees, while in Worms, Mannheim and Baden Airport 30.0 degrees were measured. In many other regions it was also summery and warm. This means that “May is already 2.5 degrees warmer than the average climate for the years 1961 to 1990,” said the meteorologist Dominik Jung opposite the weather portal weather.net.

“The deviation will continue to increase given the warmth of the next few days. The drought is also getting worse. Apart from a few showers and thunderstorms, there will be almost no overcast. This is really a very well-established weather situation,” Jung describes the predicted weather development. “Should the Omega weather conditions set in, record temperatures would be the result.”

Saturday (May 14) 18 to 27 degrees; fed up with sun Sunday (May 15) 19 to 31 degrees; Very warm to hot in the west and south, otherwise summery warm, hardly any showers or thunderstorms Monday (May 16) 19 to 30 degrees; Very warm, midsummer partly, isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon Tuesday (May 17) 20 to 27 degrees; Often friendly, sun again and again, isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon Wednesday (May 18) 21 to 32 degrees; Very warm to hot, lots of sun, thunderstorms possible in the evening Thursday (May 19) 21 to 33 degrees; Extremely warm to hot for the time of year in the west, otherwise summer weather with lots of sunshine Friday (May 20) 21 to 32 degrees; Warm to hot in summer, far too warm for the time of year, a few thunderstorms in the afternoon

Hot summer: Omega weather conditions could ensure record temperatures

An omega weather situation is a high pressure area, writes the German Weather Service (DWD). “In an omega weather situation, very warm air flows from southern Europe directly to central Europe. The whole thing looks like an omega on the weather map,” describes Jung. In addition, the weather conditions are very stable. The weather expert is therefore curious to see “how long it will keep us busy in May”.

The weather in May seems the same as in the middle of the month in most regions Summer to become – bathing and barbecue friends will get their money’s worth. In addition, various forecasts speak of maximum temperatures of up to 34 degrees in the week from May 16th. Such spikes are usually unusual for May and usually don’t occur until July or August. According to Jung, the European weather service speaks of a very warm summer, possibly even a hot summer. “Let’s see what we have to prepare for this summer.” (fh)