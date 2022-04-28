Weather Whistleblowers are aware of the chilly weather – rain and snowfall possible throughout the weekend

On May Day, temperatures do not rise above ten degrees. Lapland is close to zero.

May Day is celebrated in rather ugly signs, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Hannu Valta. Snowfall and rainfall are forecast as Finland approaches Finland.

On Thursday, scattered low pressure will pass over the southern and central parts of Finland. According to the meteorologist, rain can come in the form of snow or water, a little in every state.

“Rain can come in the metropolitan area as snow, maybe mostly water or wet snow.”

Rainfall can be about 2 to 7 miles. If the rain comes as snow, the accumulation can be as high as five cents in some places.

The highest temperatures of the day are around five degrees.

On Friday the rain is receding to the east and the whole of Finland is already raining. However, local snow showers are possible during the day.

According to the forecast, scattered rain and snow will also continue on May Day. Rainfall is especially moving in the central parts of the country.

“A little milder air is flowing in the south and there may be some deaf people coming. There is a cold air mass in the north, ”says Valta.

Temperature levels accumulate in southern Finland on the eve of May Day at about 6–9, while Lapland is close to zero. It is just over 5 degrees in the middle of the country.

On May Day, uncertainty about the movements of the marshes increases, but the chilly weather continues.

“It would probably be mostly rain or showers. The temperatures are less than ten, slightly chilly, ”says Valta.