Weather | When Arja Salo grabbed the charging phone, he was struck by lightning – “I felt a strong impact”

The experience will not be forgotten immediately, says Arja Salo, who lives in Honkilahti, Eura.

It would be worth it now maybe the lottery, suggested the doctor to the Eura resident Arja Salo In the emergency department of the Hundred Hospital in Pori on Saturday evening. Lightning had struck Salo a few hours earlier in the belfry of Ruukkinkartano in Kauttua, where he had been meeting the public for his photo exhibition.