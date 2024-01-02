The tourists had prepared for the cold in Helsinki by wearing warm clothes and layering.

Frost and wind did not scare the tourists on Tuesday. Dozens of adult travelers gathered at Senate Square in the morning, but there were hardly any children on the way.

The Italians have also arrived Saverio D'Ermilio and Licia Perezwho take a travel photo by the Cathedral.

On Tuesday morning, the mercury dropped to around -15 degrees, according to the website of the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Italians agree that it is cold. They have arrived in Helsinki in the morning and will head to Tallinn tomorrow. The purpose is to tour the city, take a sauna and also visit museums.

At home, the temperature is about ten degrees plus, but the Italians are well prepared for the cold in Finland.

D'Ermilio says that he wears the same clothes when he goes skiing in the Alps.

Perez also has heated mittens that heat up with the push of a button.

“These work really well,” he says.

Joanne Zhang (left) and Sky Cai have enjoyed their vacation in Finland. They praise the Finns they meet as nice and friendly.

Also Chinese tourists have taken the rechargeable Thermal Clothes to their aid. Joanne Zhang and Sky Cai arrived in Finland well before Christmas.

Zhang is wearing a thermal vest and a thermal neck scarf. Zhang says that it is warm enough in his home region that he could get by with a t-shirt now.

The day's program includes buying gifts and walking around the city.

The couple plans to return to Finland in the summer, as they would like to see the lakes.

They will hardly take a thermal vest with them again, even if the photographer Juha Salminen even joking that it could also be used in cool summer weather.

Evangelia Tourkochoriti (left) and Nikos Lampiris are used to winter temperatures in Greece that are on the plus side. On the trip to Helsinki, they trusted in the power of layering.

Helsinki in the center, people are lined up in top coats, and the ends of their noses peek out from under their deeply drawn caps. Greek Nikos Lampiris swears by layering. He has arrived in Finland Evangelia by Tourkochorit with.

Lampiris, chilling outside Ateneum, has pulled on four shirts and three pants. Tourkochoriti is also dressed appropriately for the weather.

Is it still cold?

“Now it's ok”, they say.

A couple the plan is to go around the center of Helsinki all day and explore the sights. Then the direction is Tallinn, from where they return back to Greece.

Do you prefer cold or warm weather?

“Both will do. We have been on a journey in the Sahara and now here,” they say.

Lampiris also finds good in Helsinki's freezing weather. However, the ground is white and you can enjoy the snow. The experience fascinates in its unconventionality.

Job Roodhuizen (left), Elisa de Vleeschouwer, Renato Roodhuizen and Marjan Roodhuizen were passing through Helsinki, but the wind still managed to surprise the travelers from the north with its coldness.

“We do not have never experienced anything like this,” says the four who arrived from the Netherlands, referring to the freezing air.

Job, Renato and Marjan Roodhuizen mixed Elisa de Vleeschouwer are already on their way home and are dragging their suitcases in the snow.

Marjan Roodhuizen wondered beforehand if she would even notice the difference between -20 and -30 degrees. After the trip, the answer is clear.

“Yes, you can see it. There is a big difference between these [asteiden] between.”

On Monday the quartet was even further north, where the frost intensified to -30 degrees.

Even though Helsinki has only half of those freezing temperatures, tourists are cold. Viima makes the weather feel cold, says Job Roodhuizen.