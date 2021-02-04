In Germany, it should be significantly colder towards the weekend. The meteorologists forecast half a meter of snow for some regions. So does it become white?

East Westphalia – In the past few days it was initially getting warmer. But now a cold wave is coming to Germany. Winter returns at the weekend. The weather threatens to cause snow chaos in Germany*, as reported by the news portal owl24.de *. In some areas, meteorologists expect up to 60 centimeters of fresh snow and snow drifts. Whether the white splendor also in East Westphalia* comes down, read out from your colleagues Bielefeld*. (*owl24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.)