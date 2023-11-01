Genoa – On the day of commemoration of the dead, Genoa is forced to close all cemeteries due to the weather warning issued for tomorrow 2 November. It was for this reason the commemoration ceremony for the fallen for the country with the authorities at the Staglieno Cemetery was cancelled. The Municipality of Genoa has also established other closures such as those of historic municipal gardens and parks.

The museums in the parks will therefore also remain closed (Museum of Ligurian Archeology in Pegli, Museum of World Cultures Castello d’Albertis, Museum of Oriental Art Chiossone, Museum of Contemporary Art Villa Croce, Raccolte Frugone in Nervi). The gardens of Palazzo Bianco close. The Modern Art Gallery of the Nervi Parks does not close as it has access on via Capolungo. Among the libraries, only Lercari in San Fruttuoso Villa Imperiale closes. All construction sites and excavations in the riverbeds remain closed and pedestrian transit on the Passo Carlineo walkway over the Chiaravagna stream is prohibited. Furthermore, the transit of motorcycles, tarpaulin vehicles and vans is prohibited on the Aldo Moro elevated road. The closure of public access to the sea and cliffs in the municipal area is also expected until the need ceases.