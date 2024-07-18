The UAE Mission in Ottawa has urged UAE citizens in Canada to exercise caution due to unstable weather conditions and expected flooding in various parts of the country. The mission stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities, and to contact 0097180024 or 0097180044444 in emergencies and register in the “Tawajudi” service.
