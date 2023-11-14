Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

A low pressure area will cause heavy rainfall and storms in large parts of Austria on Tuesday. There is a risk of mudslides and landslides in Tyrol and Vorarlberg.

Vienna – While snow was forecast at low altitudes at the weekend, heavy rain is now coming to Austria. Depression Jasper will bring tons of rain to the west of the country on Tuesday (November 14th). In the Northern Alps area, 50 to 100 liters of rain can fall per square meter, reported orf.at. The federal states of Tyrol and Vorarlberg are particularly affected, where severe storms are expected throughout the day until Wednesday. The meteorological service GeoSphere Austria warns of floods and mudslides.

Temperature forecast for Austria (GeoSphere) maximum temperatures Wednesday November 15, 2023 9 – 15 degrees Thursday November 16, 2023 8 – 14 degrees Friday November 17, 2023 39 degrees Saturday November 18th 3 – 10 degrees

Accordingly, there may be regional disruptions to road and rail traffic. GeoSphere advises you to keep your distance from torrents, watercourses and flooded areas. Ditches and flooded underpasses should also be avoided. Loud puls24.at In the Arlberg, Bregenzerwald and Ausserfern areas, up to 130 liters per square meter of precipitation could even occur on a small scale.

Storms in Austria: Lots of rain, no snow and wind in the east

In addition to Vorarlberg and North Tyrol, Salzburg and parts of Upper Austria and northern Styria are also affected by intense rainfall, which is loud orf.at can last for hours. Snow, on the other hand, is only in sight at higher altitudes. The snowfall limit is currently well over 2000 meters and temperatures are relatively mild throughout Austria.

Heavy rain expected in Tyrol and Vorarlberg. Here is a picture from the Ötztal from summer 2023. (archive picture) © Bernd Marz/Imago

The south of Austria, including Carinthia and southern Styria, which were hit by numerous strong storms in the summer, is likely to remain dry in large parts. In the east, however, there is a strong westerly wind that can bring one or two showers. By the evening at the latest, the likelihood of rain showers is likely to increase in Lower Austria, Vienna and Burgenland. Speaks for Wednesday GeoSphere A wind warning has been issued for the north and east of Austria, with sometimes stormy gusts of wind. (jm)