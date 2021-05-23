Weather Warming of the air can be expected on the eve of June, in the beginning of the week water will lash practically all over the country

Driving conditions on Sunday are poor in the Northeast and in parts of Lapland. Sleet and snowfall are obtained at least in the Northeast.

Beginning During the week, rainfall and rainfall vary almost everywhere in Finland, the Finnish Meteorological Institute reports.

On Monday, the rainwater area, which is rich in water, will move along the eastern border of the country to the north and leave for Russia, and on Wednesday, a new rainfall area will run from the south through the whole country to the southern parts of Lapland.

Rain is also available in many places, but it is broken down by showers.

Daytime temperatures remain in the south around 10 to 15 degrees Celsius.

At the height of Ostrobothnia We swing near ten degrees and in Lapland at 3–7 degrees. According to the latest estimates from the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the turn to summer temperatures will not occur until the turn of the month.

Rainfall, on the other hand, comes in the southeast corner and deaf in southwestern Finland.

The flood warning is valid on Sunday in Kainuu, Central and Southern Ostrobothnia, most of Northern Ostrobothnia and the western and central parts of Lapland.

The sea is windy in the northern part of the Gulf of Bothnia, in the northern part of the Bothnian Sea and in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland.