Weather | Warm summer days for a whole week in southern Finland, the temperature drops in other parts of the country

Weather|In the southern part of the country, we can enjoy warm weather for the next week, says the meteorologist.

28.7. 19:38

Helsinki in the region, the weather will look summery warm for the next few days: The temperatures throughout the week will mostly be around twenty degrees or slightly above twenty degrees, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

In the south, it is the dustiest and driest compared to the rest of Finland, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jari Tuovinen. According to him, in the southern part of the country it is around twenty degrees.

“The rains are weak on the southern coast, because the northerly air flow has passed through the whole of Finland. It hardly rains in the capital region,” he says.

Elsewhere According to Tuovinen, the weather for the week starting in Finland will be variable. Uniform rain areas and wider cloud areas move from east to west, Tuovinen says.

The weather is summer-like warm, but not hot anymore, he says.

From the abundant temperature of twenty-five degrees, you will fall properly at times. In some parts of Lapland, the temperature on Tuesday will be four to fifteen degrees at its highest, Tuovinen says.

“The temperatures will drop, especially in the northern part of the country, by ten degrees in some places from the readings that have been there for a long time.”

About to start according to Tuovinen, cloudiness and instability are expected in the central part of the country during the week.

“[Viileys] will gradually spread from the northern part of the country to the central part of the country, where the highest temperatures can remain between fourteen and eighteen degrees on Wednesday.”