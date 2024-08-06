Tuesday, August 6, 2024
by admin_l6ma5gus
August 6, 2024
in World Europe
Weather | Warm and humid weather will continue on Tuesday – heat is also possible this week
On Wednesday, the weather will become dustier.

Weather will continue to be warm and humid today, the Meteorological Institute tells STT.

Rain and thunder showers may be seen especially in Finland proper, but isolated showers can also occur in the central parts of the country. In the north, east and in some places even in the central parts of the country, the weather is partly cloudy and sunny today.

Tomorrow the rains will decrease and the weather will become dustier. There may be isolated rain showers in the south. Heavy rain will continue on Thursday in places in the south and in the central parts of the country.

At the end of the week, a low pressure area arriving from the west may bring more uniform rains.

Today, the temperatures in the southern and central parts of the country will be between 20 and 25 degrees, in Lapland you can expect warm readings.

Tomorrow and Thursday the whole country will reach over 20 degrees, temperatures can reach some places in Lapland and the southern parts of the country.

