Weather | Voting will be held on Sunday in mild and windy weather

On Saturday, a weak snowfall area will pass over Finland, where a few centimeters of snow may accumulate on the ground.

Sunday the weather on election day is going to be quite mild but windy, says the meteorologist on duty Helena Laakso From the Institute of Meteorology. Tomorrow, the temperature will rise to the plus side in the southern and central parts of the country. Elsewhere there is mostly a little frost.

“The cloudiness is variable, but there should be some rain,” says Laakso.

Local snow showers pass over northern Lapland.

On Sunday, the southwest wind will blow moderately or strongly throughout the country. There is a warning of strong wind in northern Lapland.

The weather service company Foreca said on Friday afternoon that towards Sunday evening the wind will also intensify in the southern and central parts of the country, in gusts the wind can blow widely over 10 meters per second. The night before Monday can also be windy.

Those heading to the polling stations should be careful on Sunday in the southern and western parts of the country, because the sidewalks may be slippery in some places due to the cooling of the weather. Driving weather is normal.

On Saturday A weak snowfall area passes over Finland, where a few centimeters of snow can accumulate on the ground.

“In the afternoon, the rain area starts to be already on the east side of the country, especially in the north. In the afternoon, there may still be light snow showers in the southern and eastern parts of the country,” says Laakso.

Temperatures on Saturday will mostly be between two and seven degrees below zero. On the west coast, temperatures can be around zero.

On Saturday, the driving weather may be bad due to snowfall in the western part of the country and in Lapland. The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a storm warning for the northern part of the Pärämere. The wind can blow more than 20 meters per second in the evening and at night.

From the beginning of next week, there will probably be a lauha in these areas. According to Foreca, the temperatures may rise above five plus degrees in some places during the beginning of the week. Towards the end of the week, the temperatures will drop to freezing again.